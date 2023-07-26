26.07.2023 13:51:07

Pre-market Movers: SIMO, MXL, PACW, WRNT, AURC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is up over 75% at $91.70. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is up over 29% at $9.92. Warrantee Inc. American Depositary Shares (WRNT) is up over 27% at $5.50. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) is up over 13% at $3.97. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is up over 12% at $39.02. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is up over 10% at $8.52. LianBio (LIAN) is up over 7% at $2.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is up over 6% at $4.03.

In the Red

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) is down over 33% at $22.68. Aurora Acquisition Corp. (AURC) is down over 19% at $27.01. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 17% at $10.29. Janover Inc. Common Stock (JNVR) is down over 13% at $3.30. AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON) is down over 11% at $6.54. Entergy Mississippi, Inc. (EMP) is down over 10% at $20.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is down over 6% at $535.00. Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) is down over 6% at $150.10. CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) is down over 6% at $22.31. HHG Capital Corporation (HHGC) is down over 5% at $12.42. BEST Inc. (BEST) is down over 5% at $2.20.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Industrial Logistics Properties Trustmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Industrial Logistics Properties Trustmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Registered Shs 0,91 10,98% BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Registered Shs
Dish Network Corp. 6,36 -1,90% Dish Network Corp.
Encore Wire Corp. 148,75 0,07% Encore Wire Corp.
HHG Capital Corporation Registered Shs 12,32 9,32% HHG Capital Corporation Registered Shs
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 3,80 3,78% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
LianBio (spons. ADRs) 2,00 0,00% LianBio (spons. ADRs)
MaxLinear inc (A) 22,07 -6,13% MaxLinear inc (A)
PacWest Bancorp 8,50 -4,49% PacWest Bancorp
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs) 51,00 -5,56% Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs)
Snap Inc. (Snapchat) 9,61 3,22% Snap Inc. (Snapchat)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 505,60 -2,21% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Tower Semiconductor LtdShs 32,45 -1,52% Tower Semiconductor LtdShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen