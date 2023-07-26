|
26.07.2023 13:51:07
Pre-market Movers: SIMO, MXL, PACW, WRNT, AURC…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is up over 75% at $91.70. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is up over 29% at $9.92. Warrantee Inc. American Depositary Shares (WRNT) is up over 27% at $5.50. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) is up over 13% at $3.97. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is up over 12% at $39.02. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is up over 10% at $8.52. LianBio (LIAN) is up over 7% at $2.14. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is up over 6% at $4.03.
In the Red
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) is down over 33% at $22.68. Aurora Acquisition Corp. (AURC) is down over 19% at $27.01. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 17% at $10.29. Janover Inc. Common Stock (JNVR) is down over 13% at $3.30. AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON) is down over 11% at $6.54. Entergy Mississippi, Inc. (EMP) is down over 10% at $20.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is down over 6% at $535.00. Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) is down over 6% at $150.10. CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) is down over 6% at $22.31. HHG Capital Corporation (HHGC) is down over 5% at $12.42. BEST Inc. (BEST) is down over 5% at $2.20.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Registered Shs
|0,91
|10,98%
|Dish Network Corp.
|6,36
|-1,90%
|Encore Wire Corp.
|148,75
|0,07%
|HHG Capital Corporation Registered Shs
|12,32
|9,32%
|Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
|3,80
|3,78%
|LianBio (spons. ADRs)
|2,00
|0,00%
|MaxLinear inc (A)
|22,07
|-6,13%
|PacWest Bancorp
|8,50
|-4,49%
|Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs)
|51,00
|-5,56%
|Snap Inc. (Snapchat)
|9,61
|3,22%
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|505,60
|-2,21%
|Tower Semiconductor LtdShs
|32,45
|-1,52%
