NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
08.02.2022 13:39:50

Pre-market Movers: SLQT, VDLR, AREB, UCL, SOPA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is up over 44% at $5.44 American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AREB) is up over 44% at $3.19 uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is up over 43% at $2.10 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 39% at $4.57 RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is up over 20% at $0.61 AEye, Inc. (LIDR) is up over 8% at $3.00 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is up over 8% at $1.52 Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is up over 7% at $29.40 Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) is up over 7% at $1.05 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI) is up over 6% at $16.06 Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is up over 6% at $1.04 E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is up over 5% at $0.76

In the Red

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is down over 50% at $3.23 Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) is down over 15% at $6.75 Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is down over 13% at $16.68 Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is down over 11% at $1.44 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is down over 10% at $26.72 Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is down over 8% at $17.91 Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is down over 5% at $2.68

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lion Group Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.