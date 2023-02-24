24.02.2023 13:43:41

Pre-market Movers: SLS, BAER, LUNR, OCEA, BIGC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) is up over 28% at $5.67. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is up over 17% at $23.75. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is up over 16% at $5.71. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 14% at $3.75. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is up over 13% at $19.51. Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is up over 9% at $20.58. Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) is up over 8% at $22.30. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is up over 7% at $27.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) is up over 7% at $15.62. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is up over 7% at $5.34. Block, Inc. (SQ) is up over 6% at $79.25. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is up over 6% at $2.59.

In the Red

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is down over 36% at $2.33. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (OCEA) is down over 16% at $9.00. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) is down over 16% at $9.51. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is down over 13% at $8.01. CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) is down over 11% at $8.25. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 7% at $6.06. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is down over 7% at $2.77. Edison International (EIX) is down over 5% at $62.00. Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) is down over 5% at $18.00.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

