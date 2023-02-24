|
24.02.2023 13:43:41
Pre-market Movers: SLS, BAER, LUNR, OCEA, BIGC…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) is up over 28% at $5.67. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is up over 17% at $23.75. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is up over 16% at $5.71. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 14% at $3.75. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is up over 13% at $19.51. Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is up over 9% at $20.58. Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) is up over 8% at $22.30. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is up over 7% at $27.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) is up over 7% at $15.62. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is up over 7% at $5.34. Block, Inc. (SQ) is up over 6% at $79.25. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is up over 6% at $2.59.
In the Red
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is down over 36% at $2.33. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (OCEA) is down over 16% at $9.00. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) is down over 16% at $9.51. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is down over 13% at $8.01. CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) is down over 11% at $8.25. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 7% at $6.06. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is down over 7% at $2.77. Edison International (EIX) is down over 5% at $62.00. Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) is down over 5% at $18.00.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ambrx Biopharma Incorporation (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ambrx Biopharma Incorporation (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ambrx Biopharma Incorporation (spons. ADRs)
|5,03
|-22,97%
|Beyond Meat
|21,62
|35,62%
|BigCommerce Holdings Inc Registered Shs Series -1-
|8,78
|-17,51%
|Block (ex Square)
|73,66
|5,27%
|CryoPort Inc
|22,41
|8,79%
|CS Disco Inc Registered Shs
|6,59
|-29,67%
|Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
|2,76
|1,28%
|Edison International
|61,91
|-0,08%
|Farfetch Ltd Registered Shs -A-
|5,04
|5,91%
|Guardant Health Inc Registered Shs
|24,95
|-3,93%
|Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
|24,00
|18,23%
|MediaAlpha Inc Registered Shs -A-
|16,23
|11,93%
|Monopar Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|3,06
|0,00%
|Nyxoah S.A. Registered Shs
|4,42
|-6,95%
|Oceaneering International Inc.
|16,60
|-4,05%
|Tenon Medical Inc Registered Shs
|2,39
|-2,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.