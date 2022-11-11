11.11.2022 13:09:52

Pre-market Movers: SNAL, VS, OLMA, MTTR, HLTH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Snail, Inc. Class A Common Stock (SNAL) is up over 70% at $3.84 Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is up over 26% at $3.80 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) is up over 23% at $4 Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) is up over 23% at $3.73 Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is up over 20% at $4.95 Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is up over 18% at $31.32 Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) is up over 16% at $59.50 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) is up over 10% at $153.26 Prudential plc (PUK) is up over 9% at $23.85 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 8% at $12.32 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is up over 8% at $5.51 SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is up over 7% at $2.03 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is up over 5% at $4.48

In the Red

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) is down over 19% at $3.54 AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is down over 18% at $3.85 Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) is down over 11% at $14 FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is down over 10% at $5.88 SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) is down over 10% at $5.43 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 6% at $30.50 Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is down over 6% at $2.91 RELX PLC (RELX) is down over 5% at $26.31 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 5% at $10.90

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Doximity Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten