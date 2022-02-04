04.02.2022 13:20:33

Pre-market Movers: SNAP, BILL, RMED, KAVL, MTEK…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is up over 47% at $36.08 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) is up over 24% at $212.34 Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) is up over 15% at $2.99 Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is up over 13% at $27.81 Unity Software Inc. (U) is up over 11% at $103 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is up over 10% at $3082.10 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 9% at $14 Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 7% at $5.71 Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is up over 7% at $3.42 Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is up over 6% at $1.12 TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is up over 6% at $0.47 TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) is up over 6% at $0.32

In the Red

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is down over 23% at $0.54 Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is down over 16% at $1.01 The Clorox Company (CLX) is down over 12% at $143.99 Ford Motor Company (F) is down over 6% at $18.62

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten