Pre-market Movers: SNES, KALA, LEV, EBS, GHG…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is up over 30% at $3.78 Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is up over 18% at $6.75 The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is up over 12% at $3.09 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 11% at $12.92 GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) is up over 11% at $2.87 Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) is up over 8% at $2.23 JD.com, Inc. (JD) is up over 7% at $53.78 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is up over 7% at $10.86 Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is up over 5% at $100.30 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 5% at $7.29 RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is up over 5% at $2.05

In the Red

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) is down over 8% at $171.00 The Chemours Company (CC) is down over 6% at $29.49 Abcam plc (ABCM) is down over 6% at $15.70 Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) is down over 6% at $3.43 Omeros Corporation (OMER) is down over 6% at $2.03

