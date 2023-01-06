Pre-market Movers: SPRB, HKD, CTMX, FATE, ELOX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is up over 85% at $2.32 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 74% at $52.18 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is up over 59% at $2.85 AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is up over 17% at $2.46 Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is up over 16% at $2.67 Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is up over 15% at $20.00 Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is up over 14% at $3.73 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is up over 11% at $53.92 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) is up over 9% at $78.56 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is up over 8% at $5.01 Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is up over 6% at $14.99

In the Red

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) is down over 50% at $5.40 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is down over 18% at $3.5 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 15% at $10.68 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 10% at $10.70 Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is down over 9% at $33.10 NIO Inc. (NIO) is down over 6% at $10.14