28.03.2022 13:10:53

Pre-market Movers: STAA, CLVR, ASRT, HMLP, DLNG…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is up over 17% at $86.01 Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) is up over 15% at $2.99 Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is up over 14% at $7.13 Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is up over 14% at $3.98 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is up over 7% at $6 Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 6% at $7.90 Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is up over 6% at $3.70 Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) is up over 6% at $2.76 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is up over 6% at $2.70 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 5% at $498.84

In the Red

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is down over 15% at $3.23 Olo Inc. (OLO) is down over 9% at $11.29 Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is down over 8% at $47 Sea Limited (SE) is down over 7% at $107.72 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) is down over 7% at $49.56 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is down over 7% at $5.66 Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is down over 7% at $2.79 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) is down over 6% at $2.22 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 5% at $3.46

