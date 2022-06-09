|
09.06.2022 13:35:42
Pre-market Movers: SYM, FNCH, SGLY, SCKT, FRGE…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is up over 14% at $4.35 Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) is up over 12% at $3.87 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 11% at $2.99 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is up over 10% at $52.86 Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is up over 9% at $7.69 Celanese Corporation (CE) is up over 6% at $168.11 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) is up over 5% at $5.31
In the Red
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is down over 18% at $16.40 Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) is down over 16% at $2.21 Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) is down over 14% at $2.99 Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) is down over 13% at $12.47 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is down over 9% at $26.81 PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is down over 9% at $3.63 Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) is down over 8% at $3.01 VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is down over 8% at $2.06 Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is down over 7% at $124.65
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arbutus Biopharma Corp
|2,35
|-5,05%
|Bilibili Inc (spons. ADRs)
|26,00
|2,77%
|Celanese Corp.
|145,54
|-1,02%
|Cognex Corp.
|42,76
|-1,63%
|Finch Therapeutics Group Inc Registered Shs
|2,76
|-2,47%
|Five Below Inc
|125,52
|10,24%
|Forge Global Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|10,50
|-2,46%
|Hemisphere Media Group Inc (A)
|7,01
|-2,13%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation Registered Shs -B-
|3,49
|-0,96%
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|3,11
|-9,59%
|Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd Registered Shs
|3,42
|-1,72%
|Socket Mobile Inc
|3,18
|4,02%
|TG Therapeutics Inc
|4,27
|-6,45%
|Uranium Royalty Corp Registered Shs Accred Inv Reg S -144A-
|2,80
|-5,54%
|VivoPower International PLC Registered Shs
|2,22
|6,22%
