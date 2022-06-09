09.06.2022 13:35:42

Pre-market Movers: SYM, FNCH, SGLY, SCKT, FRGE…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is up over 14% at $4.35 Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) is up over 12% at $3.87 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 11% at $2.99 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is up over 10% at $52.86 Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is up over 9% at $7.69 Celanese Corporation (CE) is up over 6% at $168.11 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) is up over 5% at $5.31

In the Red

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is down over 18% at $16.40 Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) is down over 16% at $2.21 Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) is down over 14% at $2.99 Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) is down over 13% at $12.47 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is down over 9% at $26.81 PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is down over 9% at $3.63 Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) is down over 8% at $3.01 VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is down over 8% at $2.06 Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is down over 7% at $124.65

