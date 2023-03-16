Pre-market Movers: THMO, FRC, LPSN, CXAI, PCT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is up over 72% at $7.23. CXApp Holding Corp. (CXAI) is up over 32% at $5.42. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) is up over 23% at $5.90. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) is up over 16% at $5.15. Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is up over 14% at $17.80. UiPath Inc. (PATH) is up over 14% at $16.75. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (OPXS) is up over 11% at $3.87. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is up over 8% at $2.34. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 7% at $80.00. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) is up over 7% at $7.49. Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is up over 7% at $6.96. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is up over 6% at $32.48. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) is up over 6% at $23.00. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is up over 6% at $11.01.

In the Red

First Republic Bank (FRC) is down over 39% at $19.00. LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) is down over 37% at $6.09. Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is down over 15% at $6.50. Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is down over 15% at $2.11. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is down over 14% at $2.58. Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is down over 11% at $5.32. WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) is down over 8% at $3.40. MMTec, Inc. (MTC) is down over 7% at $2.60. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is down over 5% at $126.21.