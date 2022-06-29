Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.06.2022 13:06:19

Pre-market Movers: TWOU, XAIR, AGRX, NRGV, ICVX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

2U, Inc. (TWOU) is up over 16% at $10.88 Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) is up over 15% at $6.67 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 9% at $34.38 Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) is up over 8% at $16.98 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is up over 8% at $7.25 Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) is up over 8% at $3.44 Weber Inc. (WEBR) is up over 7% at $8.76 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) is up over 7% at $3.19

In the Red

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) is down over 14% at $2.05 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is down over 13% at $8.61 Icosavax, Inc. (ICVX) is down over 13% at $7.27 AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) is down over 9% at $73.99 Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is down over 9% at $8.52 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 8% at $32.71 Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is down over 8% at $9.46 NIO Inc. (NIO) is down over 7% at $20.68 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is down over 7% at $2.64

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Global Cord Blood Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten