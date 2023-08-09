09.08.2023 14:19:24

Pre-market Movers: TYGO, BRSH, TNGX, VERI, DOCS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) is up over 27% at $4.89. Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is up over 19% at $5.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is up over 16% at $167.50. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) is up over 16% at $5.17. Loop Media, Inc. (LPTV) is up over 14% at $2.20. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) is up over 13% at $5.26. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (ATMV) is up over 10% at $11.60. Accretion Acquisition Corp. (ENER) is up over 9% at $11.45. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (CETU) is up over 9% at $11.35. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX) is up over 8% at $10.94.

In the Red

Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) is down over 35% at $13.73. Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is down over 31% at $5.26. Veritone, Inc. (VERI) is down over 26% at $2.93. Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is down over 25% at $24.40. Fitell Corporation (FTEL) is down over 24% at $3.79. PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) is down over 20% at $14.80. 2U, Inc. (TWOU) is down over 18% at $3.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 16% at $43.34. AerSale Corporation (ASLE) is down over 16% at $12.20. Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) is down over 13% at $5.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is down over 14% at $295.47. ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) is down over 14% at $14.87. Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (SGE) is down over 12% at $2.20. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is down over 9% at $2.43. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is down over 8% at $11.70.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

2U Inc 2,90 -16,79% 2U Inc
BCTG Acquisition Corp Registered Shs 6,35 -2,91% BCTG Acquisition Corp Registered Shs
Celsius Holdings Inc 171,00 -1,14% Celsius Holdings Inc
Doximity Inc Registered Shs -A- 24,91 -1,54% Doximity Inc Registered Shs -A-
Expensify Inc Registered Shs -A- 4,68 4,00% Expensify Inc Registered Shs -A-
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs 10,50 -1,87% Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs
Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc 5,28 8,20% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
Marqeta 4,72 -10,10% Marqeta
Monocle Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs 10,80 0,65% Monocle Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs
PubMatic Inc Registered Shs -A- 13,24 1,15% PubMatic Inc Registered Shs -A-
Strong Global Entertainment Inc Registered Shs 2,31 -4,55% Strong Global Entertainment Inc Registered Shs
Super Micro Computer Inc 253,10 3,14% Super Micro Computer Inc
Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs 29,33 -5,71% Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Veritone Inc Registered Shs 2,25 -36,89% Veritone Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel fester -- ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verzeichnete. Am US-Aktienmarkt gab es eine positive Tendenz. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag Pluszeichen.

