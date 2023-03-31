31.03.2023 13:05:12

Pre-market Movers: UHG, PALI, CSSE, GMVD, XYF…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

United Homes Group, Inc (UHG) is up over 191% at $37.02. Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) is up over 28% at $3.40. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is up over 21% at $2.02. X Financial (XYF) is up over 16% at $3.80. Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) is up over 16% at $2.78. Rumble Inc. (RUM) is up over 15% at $10.78. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) is up over 14% at $28.93. Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) is up over 13% at $7.90. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is up over 13% at $4.00. TORM plc (TRMD) is up over 8% at $30.93. POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is up over 7% at $70.44. Weibo Corporation (WB) is up over 7% at $21.50.

In the Red

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) is down over 27% at $2.32. Nogin, Inc. (NOGN) is down over 16% at $2.90. Chanson International Holding Class A Ordinary Shares (CHSN) is down over 10% at $2.20. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is down over 5% at $2.07.

