Pre-market Movers: UPST, FF, NVAX, KOSS, DTST…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Koss Corporation (KOSS) is up over 20% at $6.78 Data Storage Corporation (DTST) is up over 20% at $2.57 iSun, Inc. (ISUN) is up over 17% at $2.98 Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is up over 15% at $6.99 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) is up over 13% at $10.45 Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is up over 13% at $3.55 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is up over 9% at $98.60 ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is up over 9% at $4.49

In the Red

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 48% at $39.63 FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is down over 24% at $7.48 Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is down over 20% at $42.18 CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) is down over 18% at $24.25 Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is down over 16% at $3.35 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is down over 15% at $10.75 Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is down over 14% at $13.40 Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) is down over 13% at $2.70 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is down over 11% at $18.13 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is down over 8% at $9.40 Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) is down over 8% at $8.00 The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Is down over 6% at $5.21