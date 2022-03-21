|
21.03.2022 12:41:31
Pre-market Movers: UTME, BTBD, PLAN, OIIM, CODX…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).
In the Green
United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (UTME) is up over 39% at $2.73 BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD) is up over 30% at $2.02 Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) is up over 27% at $64.29 O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is up over 24% at $4.03 Alleghany Corporation (Y) is up over 21% at $822.41 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 17% at $2.92 iHuman Inc. (IH) is up over 14% at $2.50 Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is up over 13% at $2.25 Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) is up over 12% at $3.25 China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) is up over 9% at $12.60 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is up over 6% at $4.76
In the Red
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is down over 23% at $5.00 ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is down over 23% at $4.02 Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is down over 21% at $3.91 Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) is down over 17% at $20.28 China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) is down over 12% at $16.60 Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is down over 9% at $707.07 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is down over 7% at $2.92 The Boeing Company (BA) is down over 6% at $181.23 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is down over 6% at $43.83 DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is down over 6% at $3.83 4D pharma plc (LBPS) is down over 5% at $4.39
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anaplan Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Anaplan Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Co-Diagnostics Inc Registered Shs
|5,70
|-1,04%
|4d Pharma PLC (spons. ADRs)
|3,74
|2,75%
|Alleghany Corp (Del)Shs
|844,60
|24,80%
|Anaplan Inc Registered Shs
|64,60
|27,69%
|Boeing Co.
|169,98
|-2,40%
|China Eastern Airlines Corporation LtdShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr. 100 Shs -H-
|16,20
|-1,82%
|China Yuchai International LtdShs
|10,20
|0,00%
|Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (spons. ADRs)
|3,79
|-23,43%
|DiDi Global Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)
|4,16
|1,71%
|Edison Nation Inc Registered Shs
|3,07
|23,79%
|GasLog Partners LP Partnership Units
|4,78
|7,17%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3,78
|-19,39%
|Net Element Inc Registered Shs
|3,01
|-65,18%
|Nielsen Holdings PLC
|22,00
|2,80%
|O2Micro International LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 50 Shs
|3,92
|28,95%
|Shopify Inc (A)
|622,20
|-2,02%
|Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
|40,96
|-1,47%
|UTime Limited Registered Shs
|2,78
|44,79%
|Zhihu Incorporation (A) (spons. ADRs)
|2,60
|-17,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Montag leichter. Die US-Börsen verbuchten zum Wochenstart Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen.