21.03.2022 12:41:31

Pre-market Movers: UTME, BTBD, PLAN, OIIM, CODX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (UTME) is up over 39% at $2.73 BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD) is up over 30% at $2.02 Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) is up over 27% at $64.29 O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is up over 24% at $4.03 Alleghany Corporation (Y) is up over 21% at $822.41 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 17% at $2.92 iHuman Inc. (IH) is up over 14% at $2.50 Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is up over 13% at $2.25 Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) is up over 12% at $3.25 China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) is up over 9% at $12.60 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is up over 6% at $4.76

In the Red

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is down over 23% at $5.00 ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is down over 23% at $4.02 Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is down over 21% at $3.91 Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) is down over 17% at $20.28 China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) is down over 12% at $16.60 Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is down over 9% at $707.07 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is down over 7% at $2.92 The Boeing Company (BA) is down over 6% at $181.23 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is down over 6% at $43.83 DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is down over 6% at $3.83 4D pharma plc (LBPS) is down over 5% at $4.39

