Pre-market Movers: VRCA, CMRA, WEN, SPRC, NEGG…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

The Wendy's Company (WEN) is up over 11% at $18.18 Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) Is up over 10% at $4.50 Dole plc (DOLE) is up over 9% at $10.90 BRC Inc. (BRCC) is up over 9% at $9.54 Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Is up over 8% at $22.54 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) is up over 7% at $13.20 Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is up over 7% at $2.32 Caleres, Inc. (CAL) is up over 6% at $22.25 Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is up over 5% at $5.03

In the Red

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) is down over 56% at $2.42 Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA) is down over 24% at $6.71 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is down over 11% at $2.49 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is down over 6% at $24.45 Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) is down over 5% at $14.22 Toast, Inc. (TOST) is down over 5% at $13.59