23.03.2022 12:59:05

Pre-market Movers: ZTEK, LBPS, ALLG, CNTG, GAN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Zentek Ltd. (ZTEK) is up over 109% at $5.71 4D pharma plc (LBPS) is up over 61% at $7.55 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 24% at $10.34 Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is up over 16% at $2.20 Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) is up over 11% at $55.60 Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is up over 11% at $4.29 The Marygold Companies, Inc. (MGLD) is up over 11% at $2.09 TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is up over 10% at $2.43 Koss Corporation (KOSS) is up over 7% at $10.35

In the Red

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is down over 22% at $3.28 GAN Limited (GAN) is down over 17% at $4.50 FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC) is down over 16% at $8.22 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is down over 8% at $69.06 Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI) is down over 8% at $5.01 Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) is down over 7% at $18.16 Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) is down over 7% at $10.04 JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) is down over 5% at $4.15

