PRE-PAID FORWARD AGREEMENT ON ITS OWN SHARES

(extension)

Paris, March 11, 2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Euronext Paris : UBI - ISIN code FR0000054470) (the "Company”) decided this day to extend by way of an amendment the pre-paid forward agreement, entered into on March 20, 2018 1 with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, expiring on March 22, 2024 2, for the 1,755,907 Ubisoft treasury shares 3, for a period of three (3) years, i.e. until March 22, 2027.

This operation has no impact on the Company’s number of diluted shares or net cash position.

