|
11.03.2024 18:00:00
Pre-Paid Forward Agreement on Its Own Shares
PRE-PAID FORWARD AGREEMENT ON ITS OWN SHARES
(extension)
Paris, March 11, 2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Euronext Paris : UBI - ISIN code FR0000054470) (the "Company”) decided this day to extend by way of an amendment the pre-paid forward agreement, entered into on March 20, 2018 1 with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, expiring on March 22, 2024 2, for the 1,755,907 Ubisoft treasury shares 3, for a period of three (3) years, i.e. until March 22, 2027.
This operation has no impact on the Company’s number of diluted shares or net cash position.
###
|
Investor Relations
| Alexandre Enjalbert
Head of Investor Relations
+ 33 1 48 18 50 78
Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com
About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.74 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.
© 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.
1
Cf. "Ubisoft reaches agreement with Vivendi for its full exit from Ubisoft's share capital” - March 20, 2018 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares” - March 29, 2018
2 Following an amendment dated September 15, 2020 extending by three (3) years the expiration date originally set at March 22, 2021. Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on its own shares” - September 15, 2020
3 Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on its own shares” - September 15, 2020 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on own shares” - September 15, 2022 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on own shares” - June 21, 2023 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on own shares” - September 18, 2023
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ubisoft Entertainment S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ubisoft Entertainment S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ubisoft Entertainment S.A.
|19,66
|3,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX mit Gewinnen --DAX knackt Allzeithoch -- Wall Street fester -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren am Dienstag die Bullen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben, der DAX markiert ein neues Rekordhoch. An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergauf. Die Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag unentschlossen.