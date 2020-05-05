Pre-Registration for Mobile puzzle game 'Disney POP TOWN' now open for its Thailand Release

SundayToz opens Pre-Registration for 'Disney POP TOWN' in Thailand with a special LINE event

Add 'SundayToz' as a LINE friend to pre- register and receive unique 'Disney POP TOWN' stickers.

'Disney POP TOWN' is continually being updated with new chapters, stories and original character costumes to meet players' expectations.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile gaming developer SundayToz (CEO Jeong-Seop Kim, www.sundaytoz.com) today announced the opening of pre-registration for their mobile puzzle game 'Disney POP TOWN' release in Thailand.

The pre-registration starts from May 5thand lasts tillJune 2nd. To take part, players simply need to add the SundayToz's Official Account (SundayToz) as a friend in LINE. Everyone who pre-registers immediately receives special LINE stickers with 'Disney POP Town' characters.

'Disney POP TOWN' is a Match-3 mobile puzzle game peppered with magical stories inspired by various Disney franchises. For its Thailand release, Disney POP Town features over 900 challenging levels, 200 beautiful costumes with unique and exciting abilities, all localised in Thai.

"The Pre-registration is a meaningful event as it is the first time we are releasing 'Disney POP TOWN' to Thailand users," announced by Junghyun Lee from SundayToz. "We will do our best to support and satisfy our Thai users in 'Disney POP TOWN' with events, just as we have done in Korea and Japan."

< About SundayToz >

Established in 2009, SundayToz is a South Korean game developer and publisher recognized for Casual and Puzzle mobile games including 'ANIPANG' series. With its various successful titles, including 'We Bare Bears,' 'Slot Mate,' and other mobile games, SundayToz has over 100M downloads in the Global Market including South Korea.

SOURCE SundayToz