PreciseDx to Present on AI-enabled Breast Cancer Grade and Phenotyping Assay at United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting

Poster presentation highlights efficacy of advanced AI H&E image analysis grading and phenotyping platform to predict risk of early-stage breast cancer recurrence

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx , a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis, today announced that it will present a poster showcasing the development and validation of its AI-enabled hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) image analysis grading and phenotyping Platform to predict risk of early-stage breast cancer recurrence. Data from a retrospective development and validation study on the benefits of the Company's novel breast cancer (BC) grading and phenotyping method will be presented at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) 112th Annual Meeting, taking place March 11 through March 16, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"We are proud to share the positive results with the pathology community, highlighting the need for decision support tools such as ours to improve reproducibility and prognostic accuracy for histologic grade (HG) in clinical practice," said Michael Donovan, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "We envision that our unique Platform holds significant potential for enhancing patient-centric BC treatment decision-making. This research underscores the efficacy of applying image analysis tools to current workflows, and further demonstrates that we're succeeding in our mission to improve outcomes and facilitate access to high-quality medical care for all patients."

With decades of experience in pathology and a unique perspective of the speciality's current processes, PreciseDx's founders have identified the unmet need for more quantifiable information to raise the standard of patient diagnosis and prognosis. Through the PreciseDx Platform, clinical care teams and pathologists have the ability to examine every cell – and their relationships to one another – beyond what's detected with the human eye. This comprehensive view provides an unprecedented amount of information to ultimately improve patient management and outcomes.

The poster, titled, "Development and Validation of an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) H&E Image Analysis Grading and Phenotyping Platform to Predict Risk of Early-Stage Breast Cancer Recurrence," will be presented on Tuesday, March 14 at 9:30am CT.

For the event's full agenda, visit: https://2023am.uscap.org/

About PreciseDx

PreciseDx is a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis. PreciseDx's Morphology Feature Array™ provides clinical teams with unmatched information and accurate, actionable intelligence for disease state characterization, supporting personalized patient management. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit https://precisedx.ai/

Contact:

Alyson Kuritz

908-892-7149

alyson@0to5.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precisedx-to-present-on-ai-enabled-breast-cancer-grade-and-phenotyping-assay-at-united-states-and-canadian-academy-of-pathology-uscap-annual-meeting-301765727.html

SOURCE PreciseDx