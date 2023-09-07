|
Precision Drilling To Buy CWC Energy For $141 Mln In Share, Cash Deal
(RTTNews) - Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS), a Canadian drilling rig contractor, announced on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC) for around $141 million in stock and cash.
The deal comprises of 947,909 Precision shares valued at around $88 million as of September 1, a cash portion of $14 million, and the assumption of CWC's outstanding debt.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Precision's CEO, Kevin Neveu, said: "This acquisition supports our High Performance and high-value strategy as it allows us to expand our service offering in both Canada and the U.S. We believe the transaction will be accretive to earnings and provide significant cash flow to drive shareholder returns and support our debt reduction strategy…"
Post-transaction, the acquirer expects to realize annual operating synergies of approximately $20 million. Precision has identified around $20 million of excess CWC real estate that it expects to monetize post-transaction closing.
Following the completion of the acquisition, Precision will add 62 marketed service rigs and seven marketed drilling rigs in Canada, followed by 11 marketed drilling rigs in the U.S., including seven AC triple rigs.
