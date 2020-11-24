Precision Medicine Leader Dennis H. Langer, M.D., J.D. Joins Javelin Oncology's Board of Directors

LEBANON, N.H., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Javelin Oncology, Inc. announced today that the company has named Dennis H. Langer, M.D., J.D. to the company's board of directors as an independent director. Dr. Langer has served as a director of several public and private health care companies, and served in leadership roles in several pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic companies. Dr. Langer was a Senior Vice President at GlaxoSmithKline plc, served as CEO of Neose Technologies, Inc., and was President of Dr. Reddy's North American business. He is currently a director of Myriad Genetics, Inc., and was previously a director of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sirna Therapeutics, Inc.. Dr. Langer is a graduate of Columbia University, and earned an M.D. at Georgetown University School of Medicine and a J.D. at Harvard Law School.

"We are very fortunate to have Dennis' counsel and unique skill set to help our team and board as we evolve our promising science towards creating cures for solid tumor cancer patients," said Steven Yecies, Javelin's Chief Executive Officer. "His track record and experience in moving promising science to ground-breaking therapies that help patients is a great match for Javelin's needs. Dennis is a great example of the talent that we seek to surround ourselves with at Javelin and we look forward to his contributions. "

"Javelin has innovative and very promising immune-oncology technology and has assembled strong leadership in its management and on the board," stated Dr. Langer. "I look forward to working with the company to advance the technology and make a difference for patients with solid cancers."

More information about Dennis Langer is available at www.javelinoncology.com.

About Javelin Oncology

Javelin Oncology is a leader in precision immune medicine. The company has novel targeting and stratification capabilities that it is utilizing for its own proprietary efforts as well to create a services business to accelerate the science and use of precision immune medicine for others.

Learn more about Javelin Oncology at www.javelinoncology.com.

Contact info

Steven Yecies

CEO, Javelin Oncology

steven.yecies@javelinoncology.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-medicine-leader-dennis-h-langer-md-jd-joins-javelin-oncologys-board-of-directors-301179357.html

SOURCE Javelin Oncology