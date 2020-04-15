Precooked Corn Flour Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Nature; Product; Application; Distribution Channel, and Geography

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precooked corn flour market was valued at US$ 2,461.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3,615.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027.



Precooked corn flour is natural, gluten-free flour used to make tortillas, tamales, and other Mexican dishes.Field corn or maize is dried and then treated in a solution of lime and water, also called slaked lime, to prepare precooked corn flour.



Soaking the corn in lime infuses it with niacin and calcium, which makes it easier for the body to digest, along with imparting a distinctive flavor to the flour. As precooked corn flour is gluten-free, the food products produced from the flour is mainly consumed by the people suffering from celiac disease.



The yellow corn flour segment accounted for a larger share of the precooked corn flour market in 2018.This type is easily available in market and is widely used for producing bakery products and confectioneries, extruded snacks, and ready-to-cook (RTC) food.



Moreover, tortilla chips, nachos, and taco shells made from yellow corn flour are very popular among the consumers.This further boosts the demand for precooked corn flour market globally.



Further, the white corn flour segment is projected to register a faster CAGR during the forecast period due to growing demand for healthy and nutritious additives by food processing companies.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global precooked corn flour market in 2018.The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to rapid growth in the food and beverage industry in the US, Canada, and Mexico.



Moreover, a rising demand for convenience and healthy ready-to-eat (RTE) food is projected to propel the demand for precooked corn flour in the region. Moreover, the region marks the presence of major precooked corn flour manufacturers such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Limagrain (Limagrain Ingredients), Goya Foods, Inc., Bobâ€™s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge Limited.



Several prominent players operating in the global precooked corn flour market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Limagrain (Limagrain Ingredients), Goya Foods, Inc., Bobâ€™s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge Limited, Harinera del Valle SA, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., The Quaker Oats Company, and C.H. Guenther & Son Inc.



The overall global precooked corn flour market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the precooked corn flour market.



