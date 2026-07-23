Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.07.2026 23:05:00
Prediction: $1,000 Invested in SpaceX Stock Will Be Worth This Amount in 3 Years
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has already taken investors on a wild ride. Shares of the company are down nearly 46.9% from its post-initial public offering (IPO) high of $225.64 and even below its IPO price of $135 (as of July 20).Investors can buy roughly 8.34 shares of SpaceX with $1,000. The company currently has approximately 13.2 billion shares outstanding, implying a market capitalization of nearly $1.58 trillion. This implies that the company is currently trading at nearly 40.4 times analysts' estimated 2026 revenue of $39.1 billion.Hence, SpaceX is still trading at a premium valuation that assumes near-perfect execution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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