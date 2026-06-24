Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.06.2026 14:50:00
Prediction: $1,000 Invested in SpaceX Stock Will Be Worth This Much By September
Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ: SPCX) has made its historic market debut, and it was more fantastic than expected. Since the initial public offering (IPO) had many more requests than shares available, the underwriting banks likely exercised their overall 15% allotment, and SpaceX raised $86 billion.While SpaceX stock jumped more than 50% in the days following its IPO, it hasn't been able to hold on to all of its gains. As of this writing, SpaceX stock is up 17% from its IPO price. Interest in the stock remains high, for many reasons, including Elon Musk fandom and a desire to be part of the future of space travel.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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