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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.07.2026 11:52:00
Prediction: $1,000 Invested in SpaceX Today Will Be Worth This Much By 2030
As the late, great Yogi Berra once said, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." His quip is especially applicable to a company like Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX. The stock took off like one of its rockets following its initial public offering (IPO) last month. This surge was particularly impressive, given that SpaceX's IPO was the largest in history. However, the space technology company's share price has since pulled back. Investors who bought after the IPO are now sitting on a hefty loss.How much could $1,000 invested in SpaceX stock today be worth by 2030? Predictions about the future are tough, just as Yogi Berra said. But I'll make one about SpaceX anyway.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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