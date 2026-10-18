Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie

Taiwan Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003

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18.10.2026 11:10:00

Prediction: $1,000 Invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Today Will Be Worth This Much by 2030

When we think of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, we might first think of the chip players making the headlines, from Nvidia to Advanced Micro Devices. We know them for the high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) that fuel critical AI tasks such as the training and inference of models.

But those chips can't make it to commercialization without another company, and that's Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). TSMC is the manufacturer that makes most of today's leading chips, as it holds more than 70% of the global chip foundry market. So while Nvidia, AMD, and others design the chips, TSMC actually brings them from the drawing board to reality.

All of this has created tremendous growth for TSMC, and the latest earnings report illustrates this. Last week, the company reported record profit for the sixth straight quarter. How does this translate into stock performance? My prediction is that $1,000 invested in TSMC today will be worth this much by 2030...

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