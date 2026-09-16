Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie

Taiwan Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003

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16.09.2026 19:45:00

Prediction: $1,000 Invested in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) Today Will Be Worth This Much by the End of the Decade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is one of the most important companies in the tech world, and over the past decade, its stock has been one of the best performing. It has considerably outperformed Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms over that period.

That said, investing is all about the future, so what might the next few years look like for TSMC's stock? While nobody can predict for certain how a stock will perform, I wouldn't be surprised if a $1,000 investment in TSMC today was worth $1,750 to $2,000 by the end of the decade. Let's take a look at why.

Almost all electronics you use daily contain semiconductor chips. While companies like Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and others design the chips used in their products, they don't manufacture them in-house. They outsource that to foundries, and TSMC is the No. 1 company bringing those designs to life.

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