Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
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20.10.2026 16:00:00
Prediction: $1,000 Invested in Viking Therapeutics Today Will Be Worth This Much in 5 Years
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) has grown in prominence over the past five years. If you had invested $1,000 in the stock in mid-October 2021, you'd have about $4,185 today, given the company's average 33.15% annual return over this period. The biotech is now entering an important period during which it could make significant clinical and regulatory progress with its most advanced pipeline candidates. How will the stock perform over the next five years? Let's try to determine how much $1,000 invested in Viking Therapeutics today could be worth by 2031.
Viking Therapeutics is looking to dip its toes into what is perhaps the hottest area in the biotech industry right now: chronic weight-management medicines. The leading drugs in this field are posting strong sales, and analysts expect the market to grow significantly over the next five years. Viking Therapeutics' leading candidate, subcutaneous (SC) VK2735, is undergoing a pair of Phase 3 studies.
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Nachrichten zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
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18.08.26
|Ausblick: Viking zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Viking stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|87,24
|3,81%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc
|23,70
|5,80%
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