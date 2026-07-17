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17.07.2026 17:53:00
Prediction: $10,000 Invested in SpaceX Today Could Be Worth This Much by September
After a wild first month, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, is now below its IPO price of $135, and well under its initial trading price of $150. As of mid-afternoon Thursday, shares were changing hands for around $131. And from the peak of $225.64 it hit in its first week on the market, SpaceX is down 42%. Essentially, every investor who bought in after the IPO is now underwater.For investors considering taking advantage of this opportunity to buy SpaceX stock for less than its IPO price, the question is where it might head from here. In the near term, that answer could depend significantly on a couple of major events coming in August. Let's review those upcoming catalysts, and consider what a $10,000 investment made today might be worth after the dust settles.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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