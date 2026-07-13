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14.07.2026 01:34:19
Prediction: $25,000 Invested in SpaceX Today Will Be Worth This Much by 2050
Let's get right to it: A $25,000 investment in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock today could be worth over $100,000 by 2050 if revenue grows 19% annually. By the same token, the same investment in SpaceX is more likely to be worth about $28,000 by 2050 if revenue grows more moderately -- albeit still bullish -- at a rate of 13% annually.Let's unpack these predictions.First, keep in mind that SpaceX carried a roughly $1.8 trillion valuation at its initial public offering (IPO), despite reporting about $19 billion in 2025 revenue. At the time of its IPO, the stock was already trading close to 100 times annual sales -- a figure that hasn't changed much, even after the stock has plummeted over 30% from its all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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