Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.07.2026 03:39:00
Prediction: $500,000 Invested in SpaceX Stock Could Grow to $1,615,000 by 2030
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- commonly known as SpaceX --is a highly controversial space stock.Some experts believe the company will transform multiple industries, leading to hefty gains for long-term shareholders. Other experts, like Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder of GMO LLC, strongly believe SpaceX will "fail to deliver anything like its promises in the prospectus."SpaceX's growth ambitions hinge on its ability to scale not only its rocket and satellite launches but also its fledgling AI business. More than 90% of the company's claimed growth potential outlined in its IPO prospectus deals exclusively with AI opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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