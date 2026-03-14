Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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14.03.2026 14:45:00
Prediction: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Will Be Worth More Than Micron and Palantir by 2027
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) are two of the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Both companies generate phenomenal revenue and earnings growth as demand for their products soars, thanks to developments in AI. And the market hasn't let that go unnoticed.Despite the pullback in software stocks in 2026, Palantir's share price is up more than 96% over the past year and 1,990% in the last three years. And Micron shares have continued to climb in 2026, and the stock is now up 349% in the past year. The market now values Palantir at $367 billion and Micron at $452 billion as of this writing, making them two of the biggest companies in the world.But another AI stock may be underappreciated by the market right now. And despite its market cap closer to $320 billion, I predict it'll be worth more than both Micron and Palantir by next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Palantir
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13.03.26
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09.03.26
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06.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
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06.03.26
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