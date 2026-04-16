Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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16.04.2026 13:20:00
Prediction: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Will Be Worth More Than Palantir and Micron Combined by 2028
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have been among the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market over the past couple of years. While Micron stock has shot up by a remarkable 272%, Palantir has posted an even bigger gain of 527%.However, both companies have been under pressure of late. Palantir stock is down 20% so far in 2026, and Micron has been volatile over the past month amid concerns about the sustainability of AI-fueled memory demand following a potential technological breakthrough from Alphabet that could reduce the need for memory chips in data centers.Moreover, Palantir continues to trade at a very expensive 225 times trailing earnings and 108 times forward earnings, even after its recent pullback. On the other hand, analysts are expecting that Micron's earnings will grow significantly in its next couple of years, but then slide in the year after that. These factors could weigh on their stock prices going forward. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been gradually gaining ground in the AI data center space, and it won't be surprising to see it outperforming both Palantir and Micron over the next three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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