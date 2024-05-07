07.05.2024 14:17:00

Prediction: 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia 1 Year From Now

The artificial intelligence (AI) race is on, and it has a wide reach.Nvidia is the talk of the town as the stock has enjoyed an incredible rise, about 220% over the last year and 440% over three years. As shown below, the market cap eclipsed $2 trillion and overtook Amazon for the first time in more than 20 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten