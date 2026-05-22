Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.05.2026 12:30:00
Prediction: 1 Stock That Will Be Worth More Than Tesla and SpaceX Combined by Next Year
The market seems to be piling into Elon Musk-related entities with enthusiasm. With the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) imminent, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares had rallied before this week's price drop, hitting a market cap of $1.5 trillion (it has since dropped to $1.25 trillion). SpaceX is reportedly pricing its IPO at a valuation of somewhere between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion.That would put Musk's empire at a combined valuation of $3 trillion to $3.5 trillion. However, when looking at the fundamentals of these two businesses, there seems to be much more hope in science fiction projects like the Optimus robots and space data centers, and less actual profit being generated today from these Musk-related businesses.For this reason, any investor buying into the Musk complex may be setting themselves up for disappointment. Here's one stock I think will be worth more than Tesla and SpaceX combined a year from now that investors should buy instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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