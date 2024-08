Prediction: 1 Unstoppable Stock Will Join Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $2 Trillion Club Within 3 Years

The U.S. economy has produced the world's most valuable companies for over a century. United States Steel became the first company to achieve a $1 billion valuation in 1901, and 117 years later, Apple became the first company to surpass a valuation of $1 trillion. Apple was also the first company to cross the $2 trillion and $3 trillion thresholds. Only three other U.S. companies -- Microsoft Nvidia , and Alphabet -- are valued at more than $2 trillion as of this writing, but I think one more is set to join them.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is the parent company of popular social networks Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads, and WhatsApp, but it's also becoming a serious contender in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. Meta is using AI to improve monetization on its social platforms, but it also developed the world's most advanced open-source large language model (LLM) called Llama.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool