Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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13.09.2026 16:55:00

Prediction: 2 AI Semiconductor Stocks That Will Join Micron and Broadcom in the $1 Trillion Club by 2028

Several semiconductor stocks have seen their valuations zoom past the $1 trillion milestone amid the artificial intelligence (AI) spending boom. There are now five companies directly tied to the semiconductor industry with market caps exceeding $1 trillion, including Broadcom and Micron Technology. SK Hynix also saw its market cap exceed $1 trillion at one point, but currently sits just below the threshold.

Demand for semiconductors isn't slowing down anytime soon. Hyperscale cloud providers are likely to spend even more on chips in the future as capital expenditure budgets shift from building physical structures to adding and replacing servers for AI training and inference. That means more trillion-dollar companies could be in the making.

These two semiconductor stocks look poised to join the 13-figure club by 2028.

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