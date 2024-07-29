|
29.07.2024 02:00:00
Prediction: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Apple 5 Years From Now
Apple is the most valuable company in the world right now with a market capitalization of $3.4 trillion, but it's closely followed by two other tech giants, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It's worth noting that both Microsoft and Nvidia have taken turns becoming the world's most valuable company this year, but Apple has managed to regain the top spot, thanks to a recent surge in the stock price.However, if we compare Apple's prospects to those of Nvidia and Microsoft for the next five years, it won't be surprising to see them becoming more valuable than the iPhone maker. Below is a look at the reasons why.Microsoft's market cap of $3.3 trillion means that it's strikingly close to Apple right now. More importantly, Microsoft is clocking faster growth than Apple, a trend that's likely to continue over the next five years, thanks to the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in multiple markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.24
|Apple: Erster Tarifvertrag für einen Apple Store in den USA (Spiegel Online)
|
26.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|Gewinne in New York: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite steigt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|24.07.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|-11,76%
|Apple Inc.
|200,70
|-0,72%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,90
|1,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.