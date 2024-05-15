15.05.2024 12:05:00

Prediction: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia 5 Years From Now

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has wowed investors over the past few years with its triple-digit earnings growth and explosive share-price performance. And that's helped the company reach $2.26 trillion in market value. The reason behind all of the excitement? Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) have proven their ability to power the most crucial of artificial intelligence (AI) tasks -- such as the training of large language models (LLMs) -- and the company now holds about 80% of the AI chip market.This chip giant still has plenty of great days ahead, but two other AI stocks could join it in the $2 trillion club and even go on to surpass Nvidia's market value. These players have solid moats protecting their main businesses and have delivered strong earnings over time. Now their focus on AI could launch a whole new era of growth.While AI offers these players a boost in the coming years, increasing competition in the AI chip market may make it more difficult for Nvidia to grow as quickly as in recent times. Analysts expect annual growth of about 35% from Nvidia over the coming five years -- down from annual growth of more than 50% over the past five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

