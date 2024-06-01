|
01.06.2024 10:44:00
Prediction: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2028
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have soared 650% since January 2023. Consequently, its market capitalization has jumped from $360 billion to $2.7 trillion in less than two years. Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) systems was the driving force behind that price appreciation.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are currently worth $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion, respectively. However, both companies could eclipse Nvidia's current valuation within four years, meaning they could be worth at least $2.8 trillion by mid-2028.Here are the important details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
