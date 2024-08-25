|
Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Microsoft in 5 Years
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a king of reliability, known for its consistent financial and stock growth. Over the last five years, the company's share price has risen 200%, while free cash flow has climbed 92%. Microsoft's steady growth has secured it a market cap above $3 trillion, allowing it to remain in the world's top three most valuable companies. In fact, from about February to June of this year, Microsoft temporarily surpassed Apple and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in market cap, taking the top spot. Market fluctuations have seen the world's top five most valuable companies reshuffle multiple times in 2024. Even throughout August, Nvidia and Microsoft have been duking it out for second place on an almost weekly basis. Meanwhile, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) appears to be on a bull run that could surpass the Windows company in the coming years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
