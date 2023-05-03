Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $3 Trillion by 2030 (Besides Apple)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Apple became a $3 trillion company on Jan. 3, 2022, but it only held that title for a short time. Coincidentally, the S&P 500 dropped into a bear market that same day, dragging Apple and many other stocks down with it. Even so, Apple still has a market capitalization of about $2.6 trillion, and the company should have no trouble regaining its $3 trillion status in the coming years.Here are two other growth stocks that could join Apple in the $3 trillion club by 2030.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates the most popular e-commerce marketplace in the world, drawing nearly twice as many shoppers as its next-closest digital retail rival, and it accounted for $0.38 of every $1 consumers spent online in North America and Western Europe last year. Amazon solidified its leadership with logistics and digital advertising solutions for merchants, as well as Prime member benefits (e.g., fast shipping, streaming content) for consumers, making its marketplace more compelling on both sides.Continue reading