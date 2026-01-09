:be Aktie
Prediction: 2 Healthcare Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Pfizer by the End of 2026
Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) shares have been southbound for the last three years. And unfortunately for the company, it doesn't look like things will improve significantly in 2026. The pharmaceutical giant's recent guidance for the fiscal period that has just started doesn't look promising, and it is still facing significant patent cliffs over the next two years, including for Eliquis, an anticoagulant that is one of its best-selling products. What's worse, Pfizer has yet to produce results from clinical trials for candidates that could replace Eliquis as well as its dwindling COVID-19 franchise.While I believe Pfizer will rebound eventually, it will take some time to do so, and it may not occur in 2026. In the meantime, other healthcare leaders could perform significantly better this year and surpass Pfizer's market value, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). Here's the rundown.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
