|
22.10.2023 18:45:00
Prediction: 2 Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks That Will Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club by 2033
There's been a changing of the guard in the stock market over the past 20 years, as technology stocks have ascended to positions once dominated by industrials. Looking back about two decades ago, the world's largest companies (in terms of market cap) were General Electric and ExxonMobile, worth $319 billion and $283 billion, respectively. These days, a quick review of the leaders illustrates just how much times have changed in 20 years. Technology stalwarts Apple and Microsoft top the list, with market caps of $2.7 trillion and $2.4 trillion, respectively (as of this writing). In fact, seven of the top 10 largest companies have inexorable ties to technology. That trend appears poised to continue. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have fueled the stock market rebound from its 2022 lows and will likely play a key role in the ascension of the next cohort of "2 trillionaires." Here's my prediction for the two AI growth stocks that will run circles around the competition, riding these secular tailwinds higher, ultimately joining this prestigious fraternity over the coming 10 years -- and likely much sooner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.10.23
|Schwache Performance in New York: So steht der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.23
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.23
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.23
|Dow Jones aktuell: Das macht der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.23
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|NYSE-Handel Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|20.10.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|163,90
|-1,01%
|Microsoft Corp.
|308,90
|-1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.