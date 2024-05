Prediction: 2 Magnificent Stocks That Can Crush Nvidia in the Return Column Over the Next 3 Years

Over the last three decades, Wall Street has entertained no shortage of next-big-thing investment trends. Since the advent of the internet changed the long-term growth trajectory for corporate America, investors have been waiting for the next innovation that would alter the business landscape. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) might just be the unicorn the investment world has been waiting for.Relying on software and systems for tasks that would normally be assigned to humans gives AI utility in almost every sector and industry of the market. Last year, PwC released a report ("Sizing the Prize") which estimated that global consumption-side benefits and productivity gains from AI would translate into a $15.7 trillion boost to the global economy by 2030.Figures like this are why we've witnessed the foundation of the AI revolution, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), gain nearly $1.9 trillion in market cap in 16 months. But make no mistake about it; tougher sledding lies ahead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel