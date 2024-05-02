|
02.05.2024 11:06:00
Prediction: 2 Magnificent Stocks That Can Crush Nvidia in the Return Column Over the Next 3 Years
Over the last three decades, Wall Street has entertained no shortage of next-big-thing investment trends. Since the advent of the internet changed the long-term growth trajectory for corporate America, investors have been waiting for the next innovation that would alter the business landscape. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) might just be the unicorn the investment world has been waiting for.Relying on software and systems for tasks that would normally be assigned to humans gives AI utility in almost every sector and industry of the market. Last year, PwC released a report ("Sizing the Prize") which estimated that global consumption-side benefits and productivity gains from AI would translate into a $15.7 trillion boost to the global economy by 2030.Figures like this are why we've witnessed the foundation of the AI revolution, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), gain nearly $1.9 trillion in market cap in 16 months. But make no mistake about it; tougher sledding lies ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.24
|Expertenfavoriten: Nicht nur NVIDIA und AMD gehören zu den Lieblingen der Analysten (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Profiteure des Datacenter-Boom und News von Apple bis Palantir - Calling USA (NewsTool)
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in NVIDIA von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)