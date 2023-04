Prediction: 2 Nasdaq Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 index has bounced back strongly in 2023 and shot up close to 19%, driven by rising investor confidence in tech stocks amid signs of cooling inflation, a potential pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, and the emergence of hot growth avenues such as artificial intelligence.What's more, history suggests that tech stocks could appreciate strongly following a down year. For instance, tech stocks jumped 15% in 1988 following a 5% drop the prior year, soared 57% in 1991 after an 18% decline in 1990, and gained 35% in 2019 after 2018's pullback of 4%. These are just some of the instances when tech stocks bounced back impressively after a down year. And 2023 isn't looking any different thus far following last year's 33% crash.So it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nasdaq head higher as the year progresses. This is the reason why investors should consider buying shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), as they could double in the next five years. Let's look at the reasons why buying these stocks could be a solid move.Continue reading