Prediction: 2 Space Stocks That Could Join SpaceX and Rocket Lab in the Nasdaq-100 by 2030

The space economy has arrived in the mainstream with a bang. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) debuted on the public markets with the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, and is now valued at a market cap of $2 trillion.

The Nasdaq quickly added SpaceX to the Nasdaq-100, which comprises the 100 largest non-financial stocks listed on the Nasdaq. Another space stock -- Rocket Lab -- was also recently added to the list.

Space is going mainstream as an economy, and it could be a fantastic investment theme to get around for the next decade. Here are two stocks that could join SpaceX and Rocket Lab in the Nasdaq-100 by 2030, and whether they are stocks worth buying today.

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