:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.02.2026 15:09:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That Should Be Worth More Than Nvidia 10 Years From Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is having a moment you'll see in the next generation's business schools. Its chips have become the backbone of the modern AI boom, and Wall Street has rewarded that dominance with a staggering $4.5 trillion market cap as of Feb. 17, 2026.Now, Nvidia is clearly a great company in the midst of an AI-flavored gold rush. But I'm interested in a long-term perspective today: Which businesses could plausibly have even larger market caps 10 years from now?A decade is enough time for competitors to catch up, for customers to build more in-house, and for skyrocketing valuations to run into that most stubborn force in finance: gravity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!