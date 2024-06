Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Apple 10 Years From Now

Well, it's official: Another company has surpassed Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) market cap. Last week, Nvidia became the second-largest U.S. company, trailing only Microsoft.It was another blow to Apple , whose revenue remains stuck in neutral. And it's facing a federal antitrust lawsuit.Indeed, given Apple 's struggles and the impressive growth of some of its fellow tech megacaps, several more companies will likely surpass Apple 's market value over the next decade. I expect Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be among them.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel